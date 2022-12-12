Police searching for man wanted on felony breaking and entering charges

By FOX Carolina News Staff
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a suspect wanted for felony breaking and entering charges.

According to police, 31-year-old Zackery James Iverson has open warrants for felony breaking and entering in reference to a north Asheville home that was broken into in March.

Police said the suspect stole electronics, hiking gear and a number of other items.

Iverson is six feet tall, weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a tattoo of a rose with a gun on his chest, naked women on his abdomen and a tribal band with blood on his upper arm, police said.

If anyone has information regarding his location, call police at (828) -252-1110

