REPORTS: USC running back MarShawn Lloyd enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple outlets are reporting that South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd has entered into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Max Olson with The Athletic and Matt Zenitz with On3 sports were among the first to report the news.

Lloyd led the Gamecocks in rushing, despite missing a good chunk of the season. He carried the ball 111 times for 573 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns.

The former four-star recruit was the No. 46 overall recruit in the class of 2020. Lloyd missed the entirety of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL in fall camp.

In his two seasons playing for South Carolina, Lloyd tallied 175 carries for 801 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.