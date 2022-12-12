REPORTS: USC running back MarShawn Lloyd enters transfer portal

South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) rushes for a touchdown past Texas A&M defensive...
South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) rushes for a touchdown past Texas A&M defensive back Jarred Kerr (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple outlets are reporting that South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd has entered into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Max Olson with The Athletic and Matt Zenitz with On3 sports were among the first to report the news.

Lloyd led the Gamecocks in rushing, despite missing a good chunk of the season. He carried the ball 111 times for 573 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns.

The former four-star recruit was the No. 46 overall recruit in the class of 2020. Lloyd missed the entirety of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL in fall camp.

In his two seasons playing for South Carolina, Lloyd tallied 175 carries for 801 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas coach Beard arrested on felony family violence charge
The Mauldin Sharks 12U football team has the number 55 on the back of their helmets in honor of...
Mauldin Sharks dedicate season to fallen brother
The Mauldin Sharks 12U football team has the number 55 on the back of their helmets in honor of...
Mauldin Sharks dedicate season to fallen brother
Wren High School's girls basketball team practices on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
South Carolina women’s basketball inspires the next generation of hoopers