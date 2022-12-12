‘She loved her students dearly’: Upstate school teacher passes away after cancer battle

Spartanburg County School District Six said Melissa Parris taught first grade at Woodland...
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate school district announced the passing of a beloved school teacher on its Facebook page on Monday morning.

Spartanburg County School District Six said Melissa Parris taught first grade at Woodland Heights Elementary for 25 years.

School officials said Parris kept a positive attitude throughout her fight with cancer and followed her mantra: ‘When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.’

“She loved her students dearly and made it her mission to not only teach them the basics of academics, but also how to be life-long learners, friends, and neighbors. Melissa was a master teacher and an encouragement to all of the faculty and staff at Woodland Heights. She spent a total of thirty years in education and will surely be missed. We know that her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends, and to the Woodland Heights school community who love her dearly.”

SCSD officials

