South Carolina State Parks hosts Holiday scavenger hunt

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina State Parks is gearing up for the season with a holiday scavenger hunt!

“Dashing through the Parks” is an opportunity for players to learn more about South Carolina parks and rack up points and prizes too.

All you have to do is download the Goosechase Interactive Experiences scavenger hunt app and use code DASH22 to join the game.

The S.C. State Parks website says players will complete missions to earn points and prizes.

25 points - earn a pocket notebook and offer to buy a $5 t-shirt

50 points - earn an entry into a drawing to win more than $3,500 in state park gift cards and an exclusive bandana

75 points - earn a “Dashing through the Parks” t-shirt

More information can be found on the South Carolina State Parks Website.

