Spruce up your yard with wintertime plants

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Your yard is like your canvas to color however you like - though, we know it can be harder to plant in the wintertime.

We spoke with some experts at Lichtenfelt Nurseries in Greenville County. They showed us all the ways to make your wintertime yard just as cheerful as the Holiday season.

The first plant experts recommend is conifer. They say these can double as Christmas trees and can be decorated along with the seasons.

Another great wintertime plant experts recommend is pansies. These colorful flowers do well in the winter months and will add a pop of color where you want it.

Experts say you can also use Coral Bells as a fun texture and hint of color in your winter time yard. These plants are easy to care for and act as a great border along walkways.

More winter time plants:

-Violas

-Heuchera

-Autumn Fern

-Pines

More information can be found on Lichtenfelt’s website.

