Three children under age of 5 killed in Greensboro house fire

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Three young children died in a house fire this morning in a Greensboro neighborhood.

Crews were called to Grimsley Street just before 8:00 a.m. for a fully involved house fire.

After putting out the fire, authorities found three children dead inside, all under the age of five.

Fire officials said their mother was injured in the blaze and taken to Cone Hospital where she is conscious and alert.

Investigators are still working to learn what started the deadly fire.

