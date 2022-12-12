Two fired after ‘troubling and serious’ allegations at Greenville assisted living facility

“Upon learning of this situation, we began an internal investigation, which led to the quick terminations, and we notified state and local authorities who are conducting their own investigation. We are offering our full cooperation to them and support whatever charges, if any, they find. Those residents believed to have possibly been a victim of these unacceptable actions have been provided thorough physical and or medical examinations, and their families have been notified. Their names will not be released.

“This is a terrible and difficult situation. We have no tolerance for the rough handling of residents and we offer our heartfelt and sincere apology to our residents and, to their families. No one who places their loved ones in the care of others should have any concerns about their well-being, or worse potential mistreatment. We make every effort to screen and vet in our hiring to ensure the safety, security and health of our residents and our employees go through a rigorous and thorough process. The actions of one former employee are in no way reflective of our commitment to care, the dedication of our staff, and the respect we have for our residents and their families. We were devastated to learn that there might be any hint of mistreatment and we will continue to cooperate with authorities and will have no further comment.”