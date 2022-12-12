Two fired after ‘troubling and serious’ allegations at Greenville assisted living facility

By Amanda Shaw
Dec. 12, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An assisting living facility in Greenville said two employees have been terminated after an internal investigation into allegations about the mistreatment of a resident.

Officials at the Oaks at Chanticleer on Berkmans Lane said they were presented with “troubling and serious” allegations about an employee on Dec. 6. The information was brought forward by another employee who failed to immediately report the incident.

Both employees have been terminated based on company policy.

A spokesperson for Oaks at Chanticleer said state and local authorities are conducting a separate investigation.

Below is a statement from Brittany Kinard, the executive director of Oaks at Chanticleer:

