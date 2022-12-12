Union County K-9 officer passes away just weeks after last call

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that K-9 officer Duke recently passed away following a battle with cancer.

Deputies said Duke passed away just a few weeks after apprehending his last suspect. They added that his last capture “will definitely be one that is remembered.”

The Sheriff’s Office said Duke did an outstanding job and took many suspects into custody during his years of service. They shared a post remembering him on social media Monday.

