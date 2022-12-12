‘We all hate robot calls’: FCC proposal would help block spam texts, calls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s attorney general announced Monday support for a new proposal to help block spam texts and calls.

Attorney General Alan Wilson joined attorneys general from around the country in backing the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) proposal to require mobile wireless providers to block unlawful text messages at the network level if they originate from fraudulent numbers.

“As much as we all hate robot calls, now we’re also being bombarded with robot text messages, so we’re asking the FCC to take the same action on unwanted texts that it did with unwanted calls,” Attorney General Wilson said.

According to the letter, scammers have shifted to robot texts to run the same scams.

Like spam calls, spam texts can result in people losing millions through phishing texts, imposter scams, and links containing ransomware.

In 2021, the FCC received more than 15,000 consumer complaints about unwanted texts and, in 2020, scammers stole more than $86 million through frauds perpetrated via scam text messages.

The attorneys general are also asking the FCC to push the wireless industry to develop call authentication technology for text messages so people can know if the texts they receive are from spoofed numbers and law enforcement can investigate where these texts are coming from.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.