Application for proposed major development in Pickens County postponed

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Concerns over a proposed major development in Pickens County filled the County’s planning commission meeting on Monday night.

The proposal is near Lenhardt Road, Jim Hunt Road, Hinton Road, and Norman Road. That’s a few miles northeast of downtown Easley.

The 650-acre proposal includes creating 1,268 lots for 946 single-family homes and 322 townhomes that would be developed by Ryan Homes.

The project also calls the development an “Open Space Subdivision,” meaning a portion of the land must remain open space.

The applicant had a letter from the School District of Pickens County saying it had no objections. The application also said the county engineer had no problems with the proposal. However, they did request a traffic impact study.

Several neighbors who live near the proposed development shared worries with the planning commission Monday night.

Some of the main concerns surrounded the increase in traffic, potential environmental impacts, and overall changes it would bring to the neighborhood.

“I don’t mind them developing this. Just do it in the nature of the area. This isn’t downtown Greenville. It’s not downtown Easley, we hope,” said one neighbor.

After more than an hour of public comments, the applicant, Kevin Tumblin, announced he is pulling his application for now to regroup.

“We’re meeting the rules and regulations, but again we’ve heard the concerns. We’re going to work on it; we’re going to regroup,” said Tumblin.

At the beginning of the meeting, the planning commission passed a motion to table any action on this application for now.

With growth being a major issue Pickens County is facing, Vice Chair David Cox says they are looking at writing new laws to be able to better control that growth.

“People who see these developments coming in are not going to get shell shocked or feel like they’re going to get overrun by these big development projects, and they’re going to be able to rely on government and the County to protect those rights. So we have a lot of homework to do here in Pickens County, and it may come down to us considering zoning. That’s a bad word in this community. A lot of people feel that they don’t want zoning, but when you don’t have zoning, this is what you get. There have to be more things put in place that allow the people of this County to be able to say to a developer this doesn’t fit the standards of this zoning area,” he said.

The subdivision’s application can return to the Planning Commission next month.

