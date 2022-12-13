Clemson and South Carolina Football react to passing of Mike Leach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson and South Carolina Football reacted to the passing of Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials confirmed that Leach passed away at 61 after falling ill on Sunday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi. He was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson but later passed away.

News of his passing went through the college football community, as many programs shared their condolences.

After the news of his death became public, South Carolina football released a statement on social media.

Our hearts break for the Leach family. Keeping everyone in our thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/mZiRWo9bx4 — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) December 13, 2022

Shortly after, Clemson Football shared a similar message honoring Leach.

We join the rest of college football today in mourning Coach Leach’s passing. Our hearts are with the Leach family and every team and community Coach Leach impacted. https://t.co/o6os7V7dJ3 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 13, 2022

