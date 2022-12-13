Clemson and South Carolina Football react to passing of Mike Leach

The 61 year old passes away from a heart condition.
The 61 year old passes away from a heart condition.(kkco/kjct)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson and South Carolina Football reacted to the passing of Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials confirmed that Leach passed away at 61 after falling ill on Sunday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi. He was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson but later passed away.

News of his passing went through the college football community, as many programs shared their condolences.

After the news of his death became public, South Carolina football released a statement on social media.

Shortly after, Clemson Football shared a similar message honoring Leach.

