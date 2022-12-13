Clinton’s Rion Gordon uses dance floor to be better athlete

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “There’s a lot of footwork, a lot of technique,” Rion Gordon, Clinton wrestler, said. “A lot of things you have to master.”

First year wrestler Rion Gordon is already fast on the mats.

“It’s a great advantage for him seeing that it’s his first year,” Andy Wright, Clinton wrestling head coach, said. “He already understands foot placement and body control as in where his feet goes.”

At practice, Rion laces up in wrestling shoes, but changes when he hits the dance floor.

“It’s definitely out of the ordinary for a guy like me.” Gordon said.

He was 8-years-old when his sister started clogging.

“I watched my sister dance for a year, and then my parents were convincing me like, Hey, you need to do this. It will help you with your football, help you with your agility.” Gordon said.

Once he slipped on the shoes, it was a perfect fit.

“It just awoken an artistic feeling inside,” Gordon said. “I love to be on stage. I love to perform for people. It’s probably, other than playing football, it’s my favorite thing.”

A folk dance that’s made him a National Champion. Gordon has twice been named the United Clogging Association World Overall Male Soloist of the Year. Overall, Gordon’s won four National Championships in dance.

“I have a 20-foot by 40-foot building almost full of trophies,” Gordon said. “Even without the trophies, just the love for competing is enough to fuel me to keep going.”

Rion’s even tried to convince teammates to try clogging.

“Before I started dancing, I wasn’t very athletic, really clumsy,” Gordon said. “But after I started dancing, that’s what’s really picked up my game to another level. I’ll say I’ll give credit to all my athletic achievements to dance. It has helped me tremendously.”

