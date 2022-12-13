Deputies searching for teen who ran away from home in Greenville

Semjasemja Nella Williams
Semjasemja Nella Williams(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a 15-year-old who ran away from home overnight.

Semjasemja Nella Williams ran away from Ashton Woods Apartments on Pelham Road around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to deputies.

Deputies say Williams was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants and a camouflage jacket.

Williams is described as five foot three and weighs approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where Williams might be is asked to call 911.

