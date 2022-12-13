Driver killed in crash on US 25 in Greenville County, troopers say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in a three-car collision in Greenville County Monday night.

According to Highway Patrol, a 2001 Honda Sedan was heading south on US 25 while a Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2007 Honda Sedan were heading north. The drivers in the 2001 Honda and the pickup truck collided and the driver in the 2007 Honda hit debris caused by the collision.

Troopers said the driver in the pickup truck was taken to Greenville Memorial with injuries while the driver in the 2001 Honda sadly passed away from fatal injuries. The driver in the 2007 Honda was not injured.

At this time, the driver who passed has not been identified.

