Greenville City Council takes no action on “Woven,” will come back in January

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The ‘“Woven” proposal in West Greenville has been debated for 5 months now and it continued at Monday night’s Greenville city council meeting. It could have been the final vote, but now it seems we’ll have to wait a little longer to see what happens.

Anytime this project has been on the city’s agenda a crowd always shows up. There weren’t many empty seats. Originally some city council members wanted to try and get a final vote on the project before the end of this year, but they’re taking more time.

During the meeting, council heard the reasons why the planning commission approved the project and they also heard dozens of community opinions. More than a dozen people speaking out against “Woven” and a few others speaking in favor.

“I know that this project is going to benefit the whole community,” said Carlos Carmargo, the owner of Unlocked Coffee in the Village of West Greenville.

“I’ve had to fight to be heard by investors and by elected officials who don’t live with us, and feel like they know what is best for us,” said Kenzie Biggins, a business owner and West Greenville resident.

“If this project is denied, I’m not sure what’s gonna come next and how long it’s going to take,” said another business owner speaking in favor of the project.

“We don’t want that big city look in our little country town,” said another West Greenville resident.

The affordability has been a big concern from residents. Developers reserved 44 units out of the 214 as affordable. They range from $1,100 a month to as low as $580. All other units will be market-rate prices which is more than 1,300 a month.

The council did not say when “Woven” would be back on the agenda but it will be sometime in January. We’ll continue to follow this story and bring you updates.

