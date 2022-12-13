Greenville mixologist creates Cheerwine cocktail

Jason Bolt from UP on the Roof shares his Cheerwine punch cocktail, the "Cheer Up."
Cheerwine, the soft drink that’s made and loved in the Carolinas, has released its seasonal Cheerwine Holiday Punch.

To celebrate, the company has partnered with more than a dozen chefs and mixologists to create special recipes that incorporate Cheerwine Holiday Punch and the classic Cheerwine beverage.

Jason Bolt stopped by Access Carolina to demonstrate his creation, the “Cheer Up,” that’s now available at Greenville’s UP on the Roof.

Cheer Up cocktail made with Cheerwine Holiday Punch available at UP on the Roof.
Cheer Up cocktail made with Cheerwine Holiday Punch available at UP on the Roof.(Cheerwine)

