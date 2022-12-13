SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sybrina Fulton is in the Upstate on Tuesday to speak about moving forward from hopelessness and heartache after the death of her son Trayvon Martin in 2012.

Trayvon, 17, was shot to death by George Zimmerman in a neighborhood in Sanford, Florida.

Fulton will share segments from her book “Rest in Power” at a lunch event at Kings Family Funeral Home on Chesnee Highway.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Anderson Lights of Hope
Anderson Lights of Hope
Wigged out Women: Regaining confidence
Wreaths Across America in Wilmington
Lockheed Martin donates $240,000 to Wreaths Across America
Safe Harbor's holiday donation drive
Safe Harbor provides hope to families with holiday drive