SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sybrina Fulton is in the Upstate on Tuesday to speak about moving forward from hopelessness and heartache after the death of her son Trayvon Martin in 2012.

Trayvon, 17, was shot to death by George Zimmerman in a neighborhood in Sanford, Florida.

Fulton will share segments from her book “Rest in Power” at a lunch event at Kings Family Funeral Home on Chesnee Highway.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.