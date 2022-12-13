Local salon helping women regain confidence with wigs

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For most women, getting ready in the morning involves doing something with your hair whether it’s brushing, curling or straightening. For those who lose their hair battling cancer, Covid, Alopecia it can be emotional.

Wigged Out Women in Simpsonville is matching wigs to women to give them that sense of normalcy back during a hard time.

The salon, owned by Shannon Glasow, is a private, by appointment only medical hair loss wig salon that wants to help others reclaim their confidence after hair loss.

Glasgow is familiar to hair loss after developing Alopecia Areata at just 19 years old. For more than 20 years, it was a condition she managed treating the occasional bald spot until it grew back.

At age 37, Glasgow said she developed another spot and ended up losing all of her hair, She lost her eyebrows, eyelashes, all of the hair on her body.

“I became very depressed,” said the owner. “I did not leave my house for over a year. It was difficult.”

Before her first wig at Wigged Out women, Glasgow said she could not talk about her wigs publicly. She went on to eventually take over the business herself to provide mor than just physical relief for those struggling but also emotional healing.

According to Glasgow, 99.8% of the salon’s wigs are customized to the client.

The salon said it offers free consultations, discounts and can work with any budget to get the result someone is after. Synthetic pieces start around $400 and human hair just over $1,600.

Glasgow mentioned insurance can sometimes help cover part of the cost as well.

For more information on Wigged Out Women, click here.

