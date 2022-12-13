Lockheed Martin donates $240,000 to Wreaths Across America

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wreaths Across America announced that Lockheed Martin made a $240,000 donation to sponsor 16,000 veterans’ wreaths for placement at participating locations this National Wreaths Across America Day.

The wreaths will be distributed at locations across the U.S. including in Greenville, South Carolina at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

“Lockheed Martin has proudly supported Wreaths Across America for five years and its mission to remember, honor, and teach,” said Tiffany King, Manager of Social Impact at Lockheed Martin. “About one in five Lockheed Martin employees has served in uniform, and as a military spouse, I know that this partnership is personal to many of our colleagues. We are grateful for this solemn opportunity to honor all those who have served.”

Over 1,000 Lockheed Martin employees plan to participate in the wreath distribution.

“The generous contribution from Lockheed Martin helps us to ensure that we will be able to remember service members laid to rest in communities across the country,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director, WAA. “And through the simple act of placing these wreaths, we teach about our nation’s history and what it means to serve. Lockheed Martin understands the impact this has on the next generation, and we are so grateful for their support.”

Fox Carolina is proud to sponsor and participate in the local event on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.

