Man appears in circuit court for hearing following deadly shooting incident from August

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man charged with the murder of a woman back in August following a shooting incident appeared in court on Monday.

30-year-old Nicholas Skylar Lucas was arrested on Aug. 27 after a bullet hit a woman in her chest, killing her on Songbird Lane.

Lucas appeared before a bond court on Tuesday, Aug. 30 on multiple charges but was denied bond.

On Monday, December 12, 2022, Lucas faced the judge in a circuit court hearing where bond was set for $25,000 for each of the following charges:

Murder



Manslaughter/involuntary manslaughter



Weapons/discharging firearms into a dwelling



Weapons/use of fire arm while under influence of alcohol or drugs



