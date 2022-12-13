Man appears in circuit court for hearing following deadly shooting incident from August

Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30
Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man charged with the murder of a woman back in August following a shooting incident appeared in court on Monday.

30-year-old Nicholas Skylar Lucas was arrested on Aug. 27 after a bullet hit a woman in her chest, killing her on Songbird Lane.

Lucas appeared before a bond court on Tuesday, Aug. 30 on multiple charges but was denied bond.

On Monday, December 12, 2022, Lucas faced the judge in a circuit court hearing where bond was set for $25,000 for each of the following charges:

  • Murder
  • Manslaughter/involuntary manslaughter
  • Weapons/discharging firearms into a dwelling
  • Weapons/use of fire arm while under influence of alcohol or drugs

