Police looking for owner of dog found near school in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near a school Monday morning.

Police said the dog was found at Beck Academy on Woodruff Road by a School Resource Officer.

She appears to have spent time digging before arriving at the school, according to the department.

Anyone with information on where this dog lives or know to reunite her with her family is asked to call the Greenville Police Department or a local shelter.

