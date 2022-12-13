Safe Harbor provides hope to families with holiday drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Safe Harbor is providing reassurance, hope, protection and more to families who have left home due to domestic abuse.

Safe Harbor serves clients in Greenville, Anderson, Pickens and Oconee Counties who aren’t in a position to buy anything for their children over the holiday season.

To help out, the organization is holding a holiday donation drive outside of Brooks Office Equipment at 1111 Bramlett Road in Greenville. Donations can also be dropped off at Utica Baptist Church at 4056.

The donation drive aims at giving both the clients and other children a sense of security.

The organization is asking for donations of new clothing, toys and household items. Click here for a list of current needs.

The drive will take place Dec. 12 through Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Local salon helping women regain confidence with wigs

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.