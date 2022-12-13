Safe Harbor provides hope to families with holiday drive

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Safe Harbor is providing reassurance, hope, protection and more to families who have left home due to domestic abuse.

Safe Harbor serves clients in Greenville, Anderson, Pickens and Oconee Counties who aren’t in a position to buy anything for their children over the holiday season.

To help out, the organization is holding a holiday donation drive outside of Brooks Office Equipment at 1111 Bramlett Road in Greenville. Donations can also be dropped off at Utica Baptist Church at 4056.

The donation drive aims at giving both the clients and other children a sense of security.

The organization is asking for donations of new clothing, toys and household items. Click here for a list of current needs.

The drive will take place Dec. 12 through Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

