School on ‘soft lockdown’ after bank robbery in NC

CASHIERS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A school in Jackson County was placed on a “soft lockdown” on Tuesday morning after a nearby bank robbery, according to officials.

Jackson County Public Schools said the lockdown at Blue Ridge School and Early College was recommended by law enforcement, but all students are safe and there is no known threat to the school.

A bank robbery was reported at Wells Fargo in Cashiers.

At least one sheriff’s office in the northern Upstate said they made their deputies aware of the incident due to the proximity to Jackson County.

