Spartanburg Christmas Parade to cause traffic delays, road closures

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Spartanburg Jaycees Christmas Parade returns Tuesday night and is expected to cause traffic delays and road closures.

Road closures will begin at 2 p.m.

Here’s what the parade route will be:

Beginning on South Pine Street and Henry Street

Turning left onto East Main Street

Continuing on East Main Street to Church Street

Turning right onto Church Street

Ending at Daniel Morgan Avenue by the Marriot Hotel

Spartanburg Police say the following streets will be closed:

Henry Street from Union to Pine Street - Closing at 2 p.m.

Main Street from Church Street to Converse Street - Closing at 3 p.m.

No street parking on Main Street from Pine Street to Church after 1 p.m.

All parade route streets will close by 6 p.m.

If your route to or from your destination is near the parade route, police recommend

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Application for proposed major development in Pickens County postponed

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.