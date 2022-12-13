Troopers still looking for driver who hit, killed pedestrian in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are still looking for a driver who fled the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Greenville.

According to troopers, on Nov. 19 at approximately 7 a.m., a driver in an unknown vehicle was heading north on White Horse Road near West Marion Road when they hit and killed a pedestrian and left the scene.

Highway Patrol said the suspect’s car may have damage to the front.

Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible is asked to call Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

