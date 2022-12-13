Watch final rounds of FIFA World Cup on FOX Carolina

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ™
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ™(Source: FIFA)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As fans gear up for the finale of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, you can catch the semifinals starting Tuesday on FOX Carolina.

Tune in at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 for Argentina vs. Croatia in semifinal game 1. France vs. Morocco will air at 2 p.m. on Wednesday on FOX Carolina in semifinal game 2.

The winners of the semifinal rounds will play each other for the World Cup title at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Click here for FOX Carolina’s full programming schedule.

