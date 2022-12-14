99-year-old man dies in crash, driver of truck charged with DUI

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a deadly vehicle accident that left one person dead and two others injured on Sunday morning in South Asheville.

According to police, officers responded to a crash that happened near Sweeten Creek Road at around 9:53 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

An investigation indicated that a 2020 Dodge Ram truck was traveling south on Sweeten Creek Road, crossed left of center, hitting a 2011 Mercury passenger van head-on, officers said.

Both occupants of the Mercury, the driver with serious injuries and the passenger with life-threatening injuries, were taken to Mission Hospital.

The driver of the Dodge, 46-year-old Stephen David Cordell, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers said evidence in the Dodge indicates possible drug impairment. Cordell was later charged with driving under the influence.

The passenger, 99-year-old Herbet Garman, sadly passed away Sunday afternoon.

Police will consult with the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office for further charges once the investigation is completed.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call police at 828-252-1110.

