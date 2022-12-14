Avoid the “present frenzy” on Christmas morning

Bethany Winston from Kidding Around Greenville shares tips to slow down and avoid the "present frenzy" on Christmas morning.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Little ones are always eager to wake up early on Christmas morning and tear into those gifts. But the chaos may leave parents feeling overwhelmed when we should be enjoying our time together.

Bethany Winston from Kidding Around Greenville shares some tips she and her readers have come up with to help families slow down and make Christmas morning a little more peaceful.

Check out Kidding Around Greenville’s Guide to Celebrating the Holidays.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Upstate travel influencers Colin+Meg share tips and tricks to keep kids occupied on flights and...
Travel influencers share tips for flying with kids
Upstate travel influencers Colin+Meg share tips and tricks to keep kids occupied on flights and...
Tips for traveling with kids
Bethany Winston from Kidding Around Greenville shares tips to slow down and avoid the "present...
Making Christmas morning peaceful
Greenville Brick Convention set for Aug. 26-27, 2023.
LEGO fan convention coming to Greenville