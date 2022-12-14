Biltmore named most beautiful building in America

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A recent study ranked the most beautiful buildings in the world - and a landmark in Asheville earned the top spot in the U.S.

Angi analyzes reviews on TripAdvisor to find the buildings that the most travelers described as beautiful.

The house at Biltmore Estates is the most beautiful building in the U.S. according to the data.

It also landed in the top three most beautiful buildings in the world, surpassed only by Barcelona’s Basilica de la Sagrada Familia and Cathedrale Notre-Dame de Paris.

Biltmore was described as beautiful in nearly 10,000 TripAdvisor reviews.

The mansion, also called America’s Largest Home, was built by the Vanderbilt family in the late 1800s. You can read more about Biltmore’s history on the estate website.

