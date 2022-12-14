Clemson men’s and women’s hoops provides gifts for kids in need

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time in two years, Clemson held their Tiger Wonderland. Through Clemson Community Care, several kids in need are coming home with early Christmas presents.

A bus packed full of excited kids stepped off. Waiting for them were Clemson men’s and women’s basketball players. It was a long awaited day.

“Super duper, duper excited.” Mae’Zon McDowell said.

“Super happy.” Skyleir Nwelborn said.

It was an early Christmas miracle.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to be able to give back to the youth in our area,” Brevin Galloway, Clemson men’s basketball player, said. “Obviously me being from the area, it’s a big deal to be able to give back to the community.”

Clemson’s men’s and women’s basketball teams gave Christmas presents to 30 kids coming from homes in need.

”It almost brought me back to my days when I was their age opening up those presents,” Brie Perpignan, Clemson women’s basketball player, said. “I remember how excited I was, so I just wanted to make sure she was just as excited as I used to be.”

There were basketballs, baseball bats, dolls and so much more.

“I had clothes and new shoes.” Nwelborn said. “And a jacket. It’s pink.”

“I got a blue mustang micro racer and also got these new sneakers,” McDowell said. “I call them the dancy prancies.”

While the kids are going home with their favorite presents, the athletes involved got the heartwarming gift of giving.

“These little kids really don’t understand the situation, but they still get to experience something like this is just so heartwarming,” Perpignan said. “It just makes me want to do that even once I’m older and on my own as well.”

A moment these kids won’t ever forget.

“Super duper, duper, duper thankful.” McDowell said.

“That’s something that they’ll remember 10-15 years down the line,” Galloway said. “And I wanted to make sure that I’m a positive light and make sure I was a positive influence for that one day we had with them.”

All the children got a warm meal and a visit from Santa at the event.

