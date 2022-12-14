Coroner responding to crash involving bicyclist in Greenville Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office announced that they are responding to a crash along North Pleasantburg Drive.

Officials said the crash happened sometime Tuesday night and involved a vehicle and bicyclist.

According to officials, details are limited as crews are just arriving at the scene. We will update this story as we learn more.

