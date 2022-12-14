Data shows retail spending up in Greenville Co. from last year despite high inflation rates

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and for retail businesses, it’s their most important.

For many small businesses, the holiday season is their busiest.

Monkee’s of the West End is no stranger to a busy December, and this year is no different.

“We are not down by any means. Our sales are up for the year,” said Owner Jeni Cain.

Despite high inflation, shoppers have still been spending cash at the upscale women’s boutique.

“Yes, there’s inflation; goods cost more. Some people are being a little bit more specific about purchases, but Greenville’s community is pretty amazing, and they’re still shopping,” said Cain.

The latest data from the SC Department of Revenue shows that in Aug. 2022, Gross Retail Sales were up 20.3% compared to Aug. 2021 in Greenville County.

That’s despite inflation being 3% higher this year.

“I’ve heard a lot about inflation, but these results tend to suggest that while it’s certainly impacting folks’ mindset, it hasn’t necessarily impacted their spending habits yet,” said Greenville Chamber President/CEO Carlos Phillips.

On the other side of Main Street from Monkee’s, nearly 30% of Oil & Vinegar’s annual revenue comes in the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“It’s always important because it’s what rides us through the next six months or so,” said Co-Owner Veera Gaul.

But this holiday season, foot traffic is down compared to years past.

“We are, like every small business, a little nervous about what comes in the future. We certainly have deals, we always will, and we’ve certainly been more conscience about what the deals have been,” explained Gaul.

There is optimism for Gaul that all local businesses will finish the year out strong.

“I think it’s like a puzzle; all the pieces go together. So if you support local, those local dollars stay in the community, those help families, that helps education. Those are all the things that really make Greenville a great place to be,” said Cain.

