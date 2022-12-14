Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting near Abbeville Highway that left one person dead.

Deputies said they responded to Meadow Run Apartments after someone reported the shooting on Tuesday night.

According to deputies, they are still investigating the situation, so details about the incident are limited. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they are also responding to the scene.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as we learn more.

