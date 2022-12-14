Deputies searching for missing woman in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Patricia Ann Gosnell, a 62-year-old who went missing on December 13, 2022.

Deputies said Gosnell was last seen along Chestnut Ridge Road in Marietta, SC, at around 8:00 a.m. They added that she was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

According to deputies, Gosnell is driving a 1998 Teal Toyota Corolla with SC-tag 5080MW.

Deputies described Gosnell as around 5 feet 7 inches tall and 200 pounds. She has blond hair and brown eyes. Gosnell is known to have mental health conditions and has reportedly had suicidal thoughts in the past.

Anyone with information regarding Gosnell is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.