First Alert Weather Days today and Thursday for heavy rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Widespread, chilly rain continues into tonight with periods of heavy rain picking up into early Thursday.

First Alert Weather Days remain in place for the rest of today and Thursday, as a powerful storm system continues to make its way east across the Eastern United States. We continue to see scattered, chilly rain through the evening, but by 9 PM, the rain becomes steady with intensity picking up. Periods of heavy rain are expected overnight into early Thursday meaning ponding on the road is a concern for the morning commute. And while rain starts to break up during the morning commute, pockets of heavy rain remain so plan for extra time to get out the door and to your destination safely. There is a chance we could hear a rumble of thunder or two, but we’re not expecting any severe weather.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 2:00 AM Thursday (WHNS)

Winds are expected to increase during the overnight period as well, particularly in the highest elevations of the North Carolina mountains. Elevations above 3,500 feet can expect winds to pick up to 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph at times. This has prompted a Wind Advisory from 1:00 AM until 9:00 AM Thursday for these areas.

Wind Advisory from 1:00 AM to 9:00 AM Thursday. (WHNS)

Rain mid to late morning Thursday, with the potential for some afternoon sunshine to break out. Rainfall totals of 1.5″-2.5″ remain likely, with locally higher amounts of 3″+ in parts of the mountains.

Heading into the weekend, we look forward to abundant sunshine from Friday through the early part of next week. The catch is, temperatures turn sharply colder, with highs only expected to reach the 40s to around 50 through that stretch. Some nights we even see lows in the 20s, so get ready for more of a Christmas-like feeling in the air in the lead-up to the holiday!

