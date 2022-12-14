Former Vice Pres. Mike Pence talks 2024 plans during visit to Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Vice President Mike Pence was in Charlotte Tuesday, where he talked about multiple topics, including his thoughts on the midterm elections, what happened at the capitol on January 6, 2021, and a potential presidential run in 2024.

Pence was visiting Charlotte for a ribbon cutting at the Billy Graham Library and for a book signing for his new autobiography.

While there, he took the time to answer questions and whether he plans to run for president in 2024. Pence said while he is concerned about the current state of the County, he is planning on waiting until after the holidays to make any announcements about his future. He added that this is the first time that he will be with his family for Christmas in three years, so he plans on taking the opportunity to celebrate it.

For all of Pence’s thoughts on 2024 and the results from the midterm election. You can watch the video above.

In addition to talking about his future in politics, Pence also reflected on the events that took place at the capitol on January 6, 2021.

