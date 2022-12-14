Former Vice Pres. Mike Pence talks 2024 plans during visit to Carolinas

Former Vice President Mike Pence visited North Carolina on Tuesday where he talked about multiple topics, including his plans for 2024
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Vice President Mike Pence was in Charlotte Tuesday, where he talked about multiple topics, including his thoughts on the midterm elections, what happened at the capitol on January 6, 2021, and a potential presidential run in 2024.

Pence was visiting Charlotte for a ribbon cutting at the Billy Graham Library and for a book signing for his new autobiography.

While there, he took the time to answer questions and whether he plans to run for president in 2024. Pence said while he is concerned about the current state of the County, he is planning on waiting until after the holidays to make any announcements about his future. He added that this is the first time that he will be with his family for Christmas in three years, so he plans on taking the opportunity to celebrate it.

For all of Pence’s thoughts on 2024 and the results from the midterm election. You can watch the video above.

In addition to talking about his future in politics, Pence also reflected on the events that took place at the capitol on January 6, 2021.

The former Vice President was in Charlotte on Tuesday for a ribbon cutting at the Billy Graham library

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence talks about January 6
Former Vice President Mike Pence talks about January 6
Holiday season impacts on small businesses
Data shows retail spending up in Greenville Co. from last year despite high inflation rates
Deputies investigating shooting in Anderson County
Deputies investigating shooting at Anderson Co. apartment complex
Trudy's Timeless Treasures
Upstate woman makes business out of second chances