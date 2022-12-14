Greenville County Schools release student calendars for next 2 years

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If parents want to plan ahead, Greenville County Schools released the student calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.

The new school year will begin on Aug. 8, 2023 and the last day of school will be May 22, 2024.

The district said the calendar has been shifted to allow the fall academic semester to end before winter break. District officials said the move is academically beneficial to students.

Click here to view the two-year calendar schedule.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.