Greenville to host 'ultimate event' for LEGO lovers

Greenville is Set to Have Its First Ever LEGO Fan Convention(Greenville Brick Convention)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the “ultimate event” for LEGO lovers of all ages. Greenville will host its first ever LEGO fan convention.

Professional LEGO Artists will be coming in from around the United States to display their LEGO creations and to meet with fans at the Greenville Brick Convention on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 in 2023.

The event, located at the Greenville Shrine Club and Event Center, will be supporting Creations for Charity with a portion of the proceeds going to the all-volunteer nonprofit organization. Creations for Charity is an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.

LEGO fans will be able to get creative in the Construction Zone, with thousands of bricks available, as well as live builds to watch and engage with. Galleries have also been set up with life-sized and extraordinary LEGO models on display.

Here’s a list of other attractions happening at the invent:

  • LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors
  • Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe
  • Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with
  • Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite
  • Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets
  • Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

Click here to purchase tickets.

