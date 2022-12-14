LEGO fan convention coming to Greenville

Greenville Brick Convention set for Aug. 26-27, 2023.
Greenville Brick Convention set for Aug. 26-27, 2023.(Eric Paparatto | BRICK CONVENTION)
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. - It’s being called “the ultimate event for LEGO lovers of all ages.” Organizers have announced the Greenville Brick Convention will take place at the Greenville Shrine Club and Event Center August 26 & 27, 2023.

The event will feature professional LEGO artists from all over the country, displaying their creations. There will also be appearances by LEGO celebrities, and event-goers will have a chance to get creative in the Construction Zone, with thousands of bricks available.

Tickets are $14.99 and can be purchased online now.

