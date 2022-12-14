Man arrested following investigation on possible child sexual abuse, deputies say

Christyan Garretson, 25, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of felony third degree sexual...
Christyan Garretson, 25, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of felony third degree sexual exploitation of a minor on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following an investigation regarding possible child sexual abuse.

Deputies said 25-year-old Christyan Alexander Garretson was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 13 on 10 counts of felony third degree sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said the arrest is a result of an investigation that was launched after deputies received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Garretson was booked under a $80,000 secured bond.

