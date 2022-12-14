Man arrested following investigation on possible child sexual abuse, deputies say

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following an investigation regarding possible child sexual abuse.

Deputies said 25-year-old Christyan Alexander Garretson was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 13 on 10 counts of felony third degree sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said the arrest is a result of an investigation that was launched after deputies received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Garretson was booked under a $80,000 secured bond.

