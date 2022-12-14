Pickens K-9 officer receives protective body armor donation

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens City Police Department’s K-9 Boss received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K-9 Boss’ best was sponsored by Jeanne Ryan of Greer, SC and was embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”.

According to the department, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,845 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The department said this vest will go a long way to protect K-9 boss.

MORE NEWS: Deputies searching for missing woman in Greenville County

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.