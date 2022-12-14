Police arrest man with rifle on interstate in Asheville

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said police arrested a man with a gun on the interstate Monday afternoon.

The department said it received 911 call reports of a man with a gun in the area I-240 west near Tunnel Road and Chunn’s Cove Road exit. Upon arrival at 3:53 p.m., police were able to locate a man with a rifle and take him into custody.

Officers said they seized a Barra 1866 Cowboy Series lever action air rifle.

39-year-old Durell Demetris Thompson was charged with going armed to the terror of the public and second-degree trespassing on North Carolina Department of Transportation property, according to police.

Police said Thompson was booked into the Buncombe County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond.

