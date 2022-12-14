SC man indicted for 2020 deadly domestic violence incident

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Department of Justice announced that a Rock Hill man was recently indicted on multiple charges for a 2020 death.

Officials said a federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina, charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine, of Rock Hill, with interstate domestic violence resulting in death; use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence; obstruction of justice and use of fire to commit interstate domestic violence.

According to officials, the alleged crimes happened throughout multiple states in June 2020. They added that if convicted, Florentine faces a maximum penalty of either death or life in prison.

