Suspect charged over 1 year after deadly shooting in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department announced that a suspect was taken into custody for a shooting that killed one person in 2021.

According to officers, 30-year-old Felshunti Daquan Clark was charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was taken into custody near New Cut Road in Spartanburg at around 1:30 p.m. on December 14, 2022.

Officers said on August 28, 2021, Leonard Lyles III was talking to another man at a cookout on Oliver Street when Clark allegedly shot him multiple times. Lyles was taken to the hospital for treatment but sadly passed away from his injuries on October 1, 2021.

The Spartanburg Police Department said their investigation into Lyles’ death continues and asked anyone with information to call investigators at 864-596-2065.

