Tanglewood Middle School receives big donation to recognize students

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tanglewood Middle School received a big donation in an effort to recognize its students.

Greenville barbeque chef Dave Jones and his son, Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones, donated $10,000 to the school as part of the DJ Jones Peace Award.

“We thank God that He has positioned us financially and spiritually to be a part of finding solutions to motivate children to be peaceful and academically focused, so that they have a better chance at succeeding in life,” said Dave Jones “Our funds will promote this through a scholarship that will be given to two eighth grade students each year for the next 10 years.”

A portion of the donation will recognize students who show qualities that include strong leadership and excellence in academies.

Each year, two students, one male and one female, will be chosen to receive a $250 scholarship.

“At Tanglewood, we have the best students on the planet,” said Dr. Graysen Walles, principal of Tanglewood Middle School. “This grant gives us an opportunity to reward and celebrate the best of the best. This is exciting and encouraging to me and our Tanglewood family.”

The remaining part of the donation will go towards making improvements at the school.

