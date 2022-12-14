Travel influencers share tips for flying with kids

Upstate travel influencers Colin+Meg share tips and tricks to keep kids occupied on flights and at airports.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Families may be taking to the skies to visit loved ones this holiday season. While flying is stressful for everyone, it can be especially challenging with children in tow.

Upstate travel influencers Colin+Meg stopped by Access Carolina to share some of their tips and tricks for keeping kids occupied and happy during long travel days.

You can follow Colin+Meg on social media to find out more about their family adventures:

