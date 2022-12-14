What comes next for Spartanburg’s Morgan Square?

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg is looking ahead to what’s next for Morgan Square. The park area downtown has been closed off to traffic for two years. City leaders are trying to figure out what the next steps will be.

Tuesday night they held a community meeting to give the public a peak at what’s to come. One big takeaway from the presentation—the Morgan Square committee and designers want as much of your input as possible.

“We have to get this right,” said Spartanburg Mayor, Jerome Rice during the presentation event.

“This has got to be a place that moves from where we are right now, which is temporary blockades and still walking on asphalt when we could be walking on grass or pavers,” said Hasley Cook the Chair of the Morgan Square committee.

Morgan Square has gone through two significant revitalization efforts. once back in 1950, another in 2005. Now, it’s time to change it again.

“How will we progress the square? This is really a once in a decade thing” said Cook.

The city selected design firm MKSK to do the job. They’re the same firm that designed Unity Park in Greenville.

“How can we make sure we honor that history but also evolve to meet the needs of the community today?” said design consultant Darren Meyer with MKSK.

When it comes to Morgan Square----consultants say they’ll consider what works now, inclusivity, economic impact for downtown, the history and of course, your opinions.

“At the beginning of next year you’ll have a chance to share your ideas and really shape the conversation,” said Brenda Diaz Flores, another consultant with MKSK.

Starting in February, there will be a series of public input meetings to gauge your wants and needs. They’ll start designing in March. They estimate it’ll take 15 months to complete.

“We will make this decision together, everyone won’t be pleased, but it will be the best decision that we can come forward to you with,” said Mayor Rice.

During the design time the committee will work with the consultants. The estimated design completion is between August of next year and January of 2024

For more on Morgan Square and to stay updated on public input sessions click here.

