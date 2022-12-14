What’s hot in holiday makeup

Professional makeup artist Angel Samples shares top trends and how to achieve them at home
Makeup artist and photographer Angel Samples shares the hot trends for the holiday season and shows us how to achieve the looks at home.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
With holiday parties in full swing, you might want to amp up your makeup look to really make a splash! Professional makeup artist Angel Samples stopped by Access Carolina to share some of the top trends for 2022, and how you can achieve them at home.

You can take classes at Angel Samples The Studio by clicking here.

Purchase products from Angel Samples’ cosmetics line here.

You can also follow Angel Samples on Facebook and Instagram.

