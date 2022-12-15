Buncombe County declares Code Purple as temperatures drop

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County have declared a Code Purple for Thursday and Friday as temperatures drop to freezing.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said shelters in Asheville and the county will work with other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness.

During a Code Purple, shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than usual.

