CAUGHT ON CAM: Grinch steals Santa from downtown Greenville restaurant

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for two suspects caught on camera stealing holiday décor from Bonjour Main’s display in downtown Greenville.

Surveillance footage shows a man and woman walk up to the the restaurant’s window Wednesday morning. The man is then caught walking away with the Santa decoration. The duo was then seen leaving in a small blue SUV.

The owner said the restaurant was taking part in the Window Wonderland display contest for the city.

Suspect caught on camera stealing Santa decoration (Bonjour Main)

Later that day, the Santa was returned back to the restaurant, according to the owner.

Anyone with information on the identity of the two suspects is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.

